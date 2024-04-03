Short Interest in BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust (NYSE:BLW) Grows By 8.0%

BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust (NYSE:BLW – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 146,400 shares, a growth of 8.0% from the February 29th total of 135,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 88,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.7 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pathstone Family Office LLC purchased a new position in BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $176,000. Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 412,093 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $5,761,000 after buying an additional 12,217 shares in the last quarter. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust by 41.4% in the second quarter. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. now owns 92,852 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,196,000 after buying an additional 27,177 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its position in shares of BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust by 72.3% in the second quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 31,056 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $400,000 after buying an additional 13,031 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pointe Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust by 5.3% in the third quarter. Pointe Capital Management LLC now owns 25,965 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $334,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter.

BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of BLW traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $13.97. 30,824 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 87,137. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $13.99 and its 200-day moving average is $13.46. BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust has a fifty-two week low of $12.35 and a fifty-two week high of $14.26.

BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust Announces Dividend

About BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 15th will be paid a $0.108 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 12th. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.28%.

BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income securities of the United States. It invests in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in investment grade corporate bonds, mortgage-related securities, asset-backed securities, US Government and agency securities, and senior, secured floating rate loans.

