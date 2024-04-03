Short Interest in Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHFAM) Decreases By 5.2%

Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHFAM – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,200 shares, a drop of 5.2% from the February 29th total of 9,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 43,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Brighthouse Financial Trading Down 1.7 %

BHFAM opened at $16.80 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $16.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.40. Brighthouse Financial has a twelve month low of $12.45 and a twelve month high of $17.19.

Get Brighthouse Financial alerts:

Brighthouse Financial Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Sunday, March 10th were paid a $0.2891 dividend. This is an increase from Brighthouse Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.88%.

Brighthouse Financial Company Profile

Brighthouse Financial, Inc provides annuity and life insurance products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Annuities, Life, and Run-off. The Annuities segment consists of variable, fixed, index-linked, and income annuities for contract holders' needs for protected wealth accumulation on a tax-deferred basis, wealth transfer, and income security.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Brighthouse Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brighthouse Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.