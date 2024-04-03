Short Interest in CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW) Rises By 10.0%

CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,650,000 shares, a growth of 10.0% from the February 29th total of 2,410,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 702,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.8 days. Currently, 2.0% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Institutional Trading of CDW

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CDW. Morgan Stanley grew its position in CDW by 130.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,442,301 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $436,146,000 after buying an additional 1,383,869 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in CDW by 29.1% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,464,886 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $787,638,000 after buying an additional 781,421 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in CDW by 627.3% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 625,781 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $142,252,000 after buying an additional 539,745 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in CDW during the fourth quarter valued at about $111,736,000. Finally, Mondrian Investment Partners LTD bought a new position in CDW during the second quarter valued at about $75,222,000. Institutional investors own 93.15% of the company’s stock.

Get CDW alerts:

CDW Stock Up 1.1 %

CDW stock traded up $2.87 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $254.50. 73,783 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 701,111. The company has a market cap of $34.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $243.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $223.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46. CDW has a 52 week low of $160.66 and a 52 week high of $259.38.

CDW ( NASDAQ:CDW Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The information technology services provider reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.01. CDW had a net margin of 5.17% and a return on equity of 73.93%. The firm had revenue of $5.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.40 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that CDW will post 9.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CDW announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Wednesday, February 7th that permits the company to repurchase $750.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the information technology services provider to buy up to 2.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

CDW Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 26th were paid a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 23rd. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.97%. CDW’s payout ratio is 30.62%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CDW. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of CDW from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of CDW from $219.00 to $261.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of CDW from $253.00 to $267.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of CDW from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $216.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $228.60.

Read Our Latest Research Report on CDW

CDW Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

CDW Corporation provides information technology (IT) solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products and services, as well as integrated IT solutions, including on-premise and cloud capabilities across hybrid infrastructure, digital experience, and security.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CDW Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CDW and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.