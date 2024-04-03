Short Interest in Cellectis S.A. (NASDAQ:CLLS) Declines By 6.6%

Cellectis S.A. (NASDAQ:CLLS – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 679,300 shares, a decrease of 6.6% from the February 29th total of 727,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 50,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 13.5 days.

Cellectis Price Performance

Shares of CLLS opened at $2.79 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $155.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.57 and a beta of 3.12. Cellectis has a twelve month low of $0.96 and a twelve month high of $3.77. The company has a quick ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.52.

Get Cellectis alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cellectis

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Cellectis by 18.5% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 679,966 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,428,000 after acquiring an additional 106,125 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cellectis by 166.5% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 603,253 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,789,000 after buying an additional 376,862 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Cellectis by 3.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 262,368 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $601,000 after buying an additional 8,643 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cellectis by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 133,143 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $410,000 after buying an additional 11,723 shares during the period. Finally, CVI Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cellectis during the first quarter worth $250,000. 63.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cellectis Company Profile

Cellectis SA, a clinical stage biotechnological company, develops immuno-oncology products based on gene-edited T-cells that express chimeric antigen receptors to target and eradicate cancer cells. The company is developing UCART19, an allogeneic T-cell product candidate for the treatment of CD19-expressing hematologic malignancies, such as acute lymphoblastic leukemia; ALLO-501 and ALLO-501A to treat relapsed or refractory for non-hodgkin lymphoma (NHL); and ALLO-715 for the treatment of multiple myeloma.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Cellectis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cellectis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.