Short Interest in Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK) Grows By 6.2%

Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,330,000 shares, a growth of 6.2% from the February 29th total of 14,440,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,140,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 7.2 days. Currently, 14.1% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Chesapeake Energy

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CHK. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 7,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $565,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 2.0% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 7,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $617,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its position in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 9,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $716,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its stake in Chesapeake Energy by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 3,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Forum Financial Management LP lifted its stake in Chesapeake Energy by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 2,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. 97.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Chesapeake Energy Stock Up 0.9 %

Chesapeake Energy stock traded up $0.77 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $89.74. 153,742 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,163,778. Chesapeake Energy has a one year low of $72.84 and a one year high of $91.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $81.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $81.54. The company has a market cap of $11.74 billion, a PE ratio of 5.31 and a beta of 0.52.

Chesapeake Energy Announces Dividend

Chesapeake Energy ( NASDAQ:CHK Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.89. The business had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $962.95 million. Chesapeake Energy had a net margin of 27.74% and a return on equity of 6.74%. During the same period last year, the business earned $4.22 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Chesapeake Energy will post 3.27 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 7th were given a dividend of $0.575 per share. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 6th. Chesapeake Energy’s payout ratio is 13.66%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho reduced their target price on Chesapeake Energy from $104.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. StockNews.com downgraded Chesapeake Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Johnson Rice downgraded shares of Chesapeake Energy from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Chesapeake Energy from $86.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Chesapeake Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, December 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $101.56.

About Chesapeake Energy

Chesapeake Energy Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company in the United States. It engages in acquisition, exploration, and development of properties to produce oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids from underground reservoirs. The company holds interests in natural gas resource plays in the Marcellus Shale in the northern Appalachian Basin in Pennsylvania and the Haynesville/Bossier Shales in northwestern Louisiana.

