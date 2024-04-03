Short Interest in CI&T Inc. (NYSE:CINT) Rises By 9.1%

CI&T Inc. (NYSE:CINT – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 280,200 shares, a growth of 9.1% from the February 29th total of 256,900 shares. Approximately 1.5% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 92,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.0 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CINT. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in CI&T by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,471,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,566,000 after purchasing an additional 108,890 shares in the last quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD boosted its stake in CI&T by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD now owns 829,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,202,000 after buying an additional 85,163 shares during the last quarter. Ranger Investment Management L.P. boosted its stake in CI&T by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Ranger Investment Management L.P. now owns 575,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,609,000 after buying an additional 13,740 shares during the last quarter. BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. acquired a new stake in CI&T in the 3rd quarter worth about $2,568,000. Finally, Herald Investment Management Ltd acquired a new stake in CI&T in the 3rd quarter worth about $2,304,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.45% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CINT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on CI&T in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $5.50 price objective for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on CI&T from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $5.50 price objective (down previously from $6.00) on shares of CI&T in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.58.

CI&T Price Performance

Shares of CINT stock traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $4.40. The stock had a trading volume of 15,159 shares, compared to its average volume of 93,593. CI&T has a 12-month low of $3.34 and a 12-month high of $7.20. The company has a market cap of $588.98 million, a P/E ratio of 20.00 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.98. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

CI&T (NYSE:CINT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.01. CI&T had a return on equity of 15.96% and a net margin of 7.11%. The business had revenue of $105.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $107.56 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that CI&T will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current year.

CI&T Company Profile

CI&T Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides strategy, design, and software engineering services to enable digital transformation for enterprises and companies worldwide. It is also involved in the development of customizable software through the implementation of software solutions, including machine learning, artificial intelligence, analytics, cloud migration, and mobility technologies.

