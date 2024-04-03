Short Interest in Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) Increases By 7.7%

Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,530,000 shares, an increase of 7.7% from the February 29th total of 2,350,000 shares. Approximately 7.6% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 483,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.2 days.

Columbia Sportswear Stock Down 0.6 %

COLM traded down $0.48 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $77.24. The stock had a trading volume of 39,309 shares, compared to its average volume of 496,111. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $80.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $77.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.94. Columbia Sportswear has a 1-year low of $66.01 and a 1-year high of $91.55.

Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The textile maker reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.00 by ($0.14). Columbia Sportswear had a return on equity of 14.11% and a net margin of 7.21%. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that Columbia Sportswear will post 3.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Columbia Sportswear Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th were paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 7th. Columbia Sportswear’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.06%.

COLM has been the topic of several analyst reports. TheStreet raised Columbia Sportswear from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Columbia Sportswear from $62.00 to $59.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Columbia Sportswear from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $78.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Columbia Sportswear

In other news, Director Stephen E. Babson sold 2,411 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.98, for a total value of $195,242.78. Following the transaction, the director now owns 122,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,950,741.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Ronald E. Nelson sold 5,768 shares of Columbia Sportswear stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.05, for a total value of $473,264.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,857 shares in the company, valued at $1,383,116.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen E. Babson sold 2,411 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.98, for a total value of $195,242.78. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 122,879 shares in the company, valued at $9,950,741.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 43.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Columbia Sportswear

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of COLM. Quent Capital LLC grew its position in Columbia Sportswear by 404.4% during the third quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 343 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Columbia Sportswear during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 176.1% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 312 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in shares of Columbia Sportswear during the second quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Columbia Sportswear by 76.2% during the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 451 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. 47.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Columbia Sportswear

Columbia Sportswear Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and distributes outdoor, active, and everyday lifestyle apparel, footwear, accessories, and equipment in the United States, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Canada. The company provides apparel, accessories, and equipment for hiking, trail running, snow, fishing, hunting, mountaineering, climbing, skiing and snowboarding, trail, and outdoor activities.

