Short Interest in Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGI) Increases By 8.8%

Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGI – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 475,100 shares, an increase of 8.8% from the February 29th total of 436,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 129,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.7 days. Approximately 1.6% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Commercial Vehicle Group Stock Up 0.9 %

Commercial Vehicle Group stock traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $6.50. The company had a trading volume of 24,402 shares, compared to its average volume of 123,149. Commercial Vehicle Group has a 12 month low of $5.48 and a 12 month high of $11.96. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $6.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.71. The company has a market capitalization of $220.35 million, a PE ratio of 4.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 2.72.

Commercial Vehicle Group (NASDAQ:CVGI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 5th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $223.09 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $225.22 million. Commercial Vehicle Group had a net margin of 4.97% and a return on equity of 20.22%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.04 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Commercial Vehicle Group will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have commented on CVGI. StockNews.com lowered Commercial Vehicle Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Commercial Vehicle Group in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Commercial Vehicle Group from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Commercial Vehicle Group

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Commercial Vehicle Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Commercial Vehicle Group by 1.3% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 209,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,770,000 after buying an additional 2,728 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in Commercial Vehicle Group by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 37,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,000 after acquiring an additional 2,616 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Commercial Vehicle Group by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,537,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,996,000 after acquiring an additional 88,130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its stake in shares of Commercial Vehicle Group by 0.5% in the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 789,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,675,000 after acquiring an additional 3,800 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.32% of the company’s stock.

Commercial Vehicle Group Company Profile

Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, produces, and sells components and assemblies in North America, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific regions. The company operates in four segments: Vehicle Solutions, Electrical Systems, Aftermarket & Accessories, and Industrial Automation.

Further Reading

