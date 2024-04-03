Short Interest in Cresud Sociedad Anónima, Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria (NASDAQ:CRESY) Expands By 6.2%

Cresud Sociedad Anónima, Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria (NASDAQ:CRESY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 472,300 shares, a growth of 6.2% from the February 29th total of 444,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 196,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.4 days. Approximately 0.8% of the shares of the stock are sold short.
Cresud Sociedad Anónima, Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria Price Performance
Cresud Sociedad Anónima, Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria stock traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $8.97. The company had a trading volume of 49,293 shares, compared to its average volume of 184,804. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.35. The company has a market cap of $532.28 million, a P/E ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.17. Cresud Sociedad Anónima, Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria has a fifty-two week low of $5.51 and a fifty-two week high of $10.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.
Cresud Sociedad Anónima, Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria (NASDAQ:CRESY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported ($0.56) EPS for the quarter. Cresud Sociedad Anónima, Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria had a return on equity of 8.22% and a net margin of 24.32%. The business had revenue of $246.62 million for the quarter.
Institutional Trading of Cresud Sociedad Anónima, Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria
Cresud Sociedad Anónima, Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria Company Profile
Cresud Sociedad Anónima, Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria, an agricultural company, engages in the production of agricultural commodities in Brazil and other Latin American countries. The company operates through Agricultural Business, and Business Urban Properties and Investments segments.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Cresud Sociedad Anónima, Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria
- 3 Healthcare Dividend Stocks to Buy
- What is a Bull Market? Key Information about Bull Markets
- Golden Cross Stocks: Pattern, Examples and Charts
- Akebia Therapeutics Surges on FDA Approval for Anemia Treatment
- Basic Materials Stocks Investing
- Dave & Buster’s Stock Value Is Unleashed, Not Too Late To Get In
Receive News & Ratings for Cresud Sociedad Anónima Comercial Inmobiliaria Financiera y Agropecuaria Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cresud Sociedad Anónima Comercial Inmobiliaria Financiera y Agropecuaria and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.