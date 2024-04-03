Short Interest in Cresud Sociedad Anónima, Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria (NASDAQ:CRESY) Expands By 6.2%

Cresud Sociedad Anónima, Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria (NASDAQ:CRESY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 472,300 shares, a growth of 6.2% from the February 29th total of 444,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 196,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.4 days. Approximately 0.8% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Cresud Sociedad Anónima, Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria Price Performance

Cresud Sociedad Anónima, Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria stock traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $8.97. The company had a trading volume of 49,293 shares, compared to its average volume of 184,804. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.35. The company has a market cap of $532.28 million, a P/E ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.17. Cresud Sociedad Anónima, Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria has a fifty-two week low of $5.51 and a fifty-two week high of $10.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Cresud Sociedad Anónima, Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria (NASDAQ:CRESY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported ($0.56) EPS for the quarter. Cresud Sociedad Anónima, Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria had a return on equity of 8.22% and a net margin of 24.32%. The business had revenue of $246.62 million for the quarter.

Institutional Trading of Cresud Sociedad Anónima, Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria

Cresud Sociedad Anónima, Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria Company Profile

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRESY. Quadrature Capital Ltd lifted its holdings in Cresud Sociedad Anónima, Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria by 89.6% in the fourth quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 107,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,020,000 after buying an additional 50,923 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in Cresud Sociedad Anónima, Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria by 229.1% during the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 33,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,000 after buying an additional 23,288 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in Cresud Sociedad Anónima, Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria by 32.5% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 124,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,177,000 after acquiring an additional 30,446 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new stake in shares of Cresud Sociedad Anónima, Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $544,000. Finally, Kopernik Global Investors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cresud Sociedad Anónima, Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,384,000. 12.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cresud Sociedad Anónima, Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria, an agricultural company, engages in the production of agricultural commodities in Brazil and other Latin American countries. The company operates through Agricultural Business, and Business Urban Properties and Investments segments.

