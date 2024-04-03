Short Interest in Deluxe Co. (NYSE:DLX) Grows By 7.3%

Deluxe Co. (NYSE:DLX – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,800,000 shares, an increase of 7.3% from the February 29th total of 2,610,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 216,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 13.0 days.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Barry C. Mccarthy acquired 2,666 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $19.25 per share, for a total transaction of $51,320.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 173,410 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,338,142.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 4.23% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Deluxe

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DLX. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Deluxe by 20.5% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 35,897 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $679,000 after acquiring an additional 6,102 shares during the period. Algert Global LLC bought a new stake in shares of Deluxe in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,655,000. EMC Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of Deluxe by 63.2% in the 3rd quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 4,895 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 1,895 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its position in shares of Deluxe by 37.1% during the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 23,935 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $452,000 after buying an additional 6,472 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in Deluxe by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 75,486 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,426,000 after buying an additional 3,196 shares in the last quarter. 93.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Deluxe Stock Up 0.9 %

DLX traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $20.14. 36,134 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 216,976. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The company has a market cap of $883.14 million, a PE ratio of 33.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.48. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.31. Deluxe has a one year low of $13.61 and a one year high of $21.97.

Deluxe (NYSE:DLX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The business services provider reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $537.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $537.80 million. Deluxe had a net margin of 1.20% and a return on equity of 21.53%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.98 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Deluxe will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Deluxe Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th were issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.96%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 16th. Deluxe’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 203.39%.

Deluxe Company Profile

Deluxe Corporation provides technology-enabled solutions to enterprises, small businesses, and financial institutions in the United States, Canada, and Australia. It operates through Merchant Services, B2B Payments, Data Solutions, and Print segments. The Merchant Services offers credit and debit card authorization and payment systems, as well as processing services primarily to small and medium-sized retail and service businesses.

Featured Stories

