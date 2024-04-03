Short Interest in E-Home Household Service Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:EJH) Increases By 5.1%

E-Home Household Service Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:EJH – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 188,800 shares, a growth of 5.1% from the February 29th total of 179,700 shares. Currently, 6.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 504,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Institutional Trading of E-Home Household Service

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of E-Home Household Service during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of E-Home Household Service during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of E-Home Household Service by 39.9% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,169,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 333,332 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in E-Home Household Service in the second quarter worth $119,000. Finally, Wealthspire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in E-Home Household Service in the fourth quarter worth $274,000. Institutional investors own 37.31% of the company’s stock.

E-Home Household Service Stock Performance

NASDAQ:EJH traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $1.57. The stock had a trading volume of 37,809 shares, compared to its average volume of 468,062. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.77. E-Home Household Service has a one year low of $1.16 and a one year high of $48.75.

About E-Home Household Service

E-Home Household Service Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of household services in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through five segments: Installation and Maintenance, Housekeeping Services, Senior Care Services, Sales of Pharmaceutical Products, and Educational Consulting Services.

