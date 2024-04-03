Short Interest in Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOSEW) Increases By 6.5%

Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOSEW – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 24,600 shares, an increase of 6.5% from the February 29th total of 23,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 23,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days.
Eos Energy Enterprises Stock Performance
Eos Energy Enterprises stock remained flat at $0.16 during trading hours on Wednesday. 1,119 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,924. Eos Energy Enterprises has a 52-week low of $0.10 and a 52-week high of $1.88. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.25.
Institutional Trading of Eos Energy Enterprises
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ionic Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Eos Energy Enterprises during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Walleye Trading LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eos Energy Enterprises during the 3rd quarter valued at $149,000. Cowen AND Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eos Energy Enterprises during the 3rd quarter valued at $206,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eos Energy Enterprises during the 3rd quarter worth $265,000.
Eos Energy Enterprises Company Profile
Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets zinc-based energy storage solutions for utility-scale, microgrid, and commercial and industrial (C&I) applications in the United States. The company offers Znyth technology battery energy storage system (BESS), which provides the operating flexibility to manage increased grid complexity and price volatility.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Eos Energy Enterprises
- Which Wall Street Analysts are the Most Accurate?
- What is a Bull Market? Key Information about Bull Markets
- 10 Best Airline Stocks to Buy
- Akebia Therapeutics Surges on FDA Approval for Anemia Treatment
- What is the Euro STOXX 50 Index?
- Dave & Buster’s Stock Value Is Unleashed, Not Too Late To Get In
Receive News & Ratings for Eos Energy Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eos Energy Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.