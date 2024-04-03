Short Interest in Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIE) Rises By 9.5%

Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIE – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,210,000 shares, a growth of 9.5% from the February 29th total of 13,890,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 12,010,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.3 days.

Institutional Trading of Faraday Future Intelligent Electric

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of Faraday Future Intelligent Electric by 53.2% in the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 17,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 6,080 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Faraday Future Intelligent Electric by 16.3% in the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 50,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after buying an additional 7,039 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Faraday Future Intelligent Electric during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Faraday Future Intelligent Electric during the 1st quarter valued at about $70,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Faraday Future Intelligent Electric in the second quarter valued at about $44,000. Institutional investors own 71.74% of the company’s stock.

Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ FFIE traded up $0.00 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.09. The company had a trading volume of 4,260,827 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,480,283. Faraday Future Intelligent Electric has a 12 month low of $0.09 and a 12 month high of $117.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.77.

About Faraday Future Intelligent Electric

Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, engineering, sale, and distribution of electric vehicles and related products in the United States. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

