Short Interest in First Merchants Co. (NASDAQ:FRME) Increases By 10.0%

First Merchants Co. (NASDAQ:FRME – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 543,500 shares, a growth of 10.0% from the February 29th total of 493,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 264,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.1 days.

First Merchants Stock Performance

NASDAQ FRME opened at $33.61 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.99 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $33.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.40. First Merchants has a 1-year low of $24.52 and a 1-year high of $38.16.

First Merchants (NASDAQ:FRME – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The bank reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.87. The company had revenue of $156.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $158.50 million. First Merchants had a return on equity of 10.97% and a net margin of 22.39%. As a group, analysts anticipate that First Merchants will post 3.37 EPS for the current year.

First Merchants Dividend Announcement

Insider Activity

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st were given a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.05%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 29th. First Merchants’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.36%.

In other First Merchants news, insider Stephan Fluhler sold 3,193 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.17, for a total transaction of $105,911.81. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 24,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $798,401.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.32% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Merchants

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FRME. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Merchants in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of First Merchants in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new position in shares of First Merchants in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new position in shares of First Merchants in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, State of Wyoming boosted its stake in shares of First Merchants by 35.0% in the 2nd quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 1,454 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 377 shares during the period. 73.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. TheStreet upgraded First Merchants from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Raymond James raised their price objective on First Merchants from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th.

About First Merchants

First Merchants Corporation operates as the financial holding company for First Merchants Bank that provides community banking services. The company offers a range of financial services, including time, savings, and demand deposits; and consumer, commercial, agri-business, public finance, and real estate mortgage loans.

