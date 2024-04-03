Short Interest in First Savings Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSFG) Increases By 6.6%

First Savings Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSFG – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,700 shares, a growth of 6.6% from the February 29th total of 9,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.5 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Savings Financial Group

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of First Savings Financial Group by 5.0% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 16,700 shares of the bank’s stock worth $400,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in First Savings Financial Group by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 93,959 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,245,000 after purchasing an additional 909 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in First Savings Financial Group by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 51,312 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,259,000 after purchasing an additional 1,220 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in First Savings Financial Group by 266.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,683 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,224 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in First Savings Financial Group by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 38,465 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $510,000 after purchasing an additional 1,406 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.22% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on FSFG shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of First Savings Financial Group in a research note on Sunday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of First Savings Financial Group from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th.

First Savings Financial Group Trading Down 0.4 %

NASDAQ:FSFG traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $16.50. 2,129 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,728. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market cap of $113.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.40 and a beta of 0.72. First Savings Financial Group has a 52-week low of $11.74 and a 52-week high of $18.54. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.03.

First Savings Financial Group (NASDAQ:FSFG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The bank reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $16.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.70 million. First Savings Financial Group had a net margin of 4.74% and a return on equity of 7.99%. As a group, analysts predict that First Savings Financial Group will post 1.5 EPS for the current year.

First Savings Financial Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.64%. This is an increase from First Savings Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. First Savings Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 66.67%.

About First Savings Financial Group

First Savings Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Savings Bank that provides various financial services to consumers and businesses in southern Indiana. The company operates through three segments: Core Banking, SBA Lending, and Mortgage Banking. It accepts deposits, such as checking accounts, NOW and money market accounts, regular savings accounts, and time deposits.

