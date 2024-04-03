Short Interest in First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:FAAR) Expands By 10.0%

First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:FAAR – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,500 shares, an increase of 10.0% from the February 29th total of 15,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 37,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.
First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF Trading Down 0.1 %
Shares of First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF stock opened at $28.92 on Wednesday. First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF has a one year low of $25.85 and a one year high of $30.17. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $28.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.09.
First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 22nd were given a dividend of $0.2032 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 21st. This represents a $0.81 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.81%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF
About First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF
The First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF (FAAR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the db Liquid Commodity index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that, through a subsidiary, provides broad long\u002Fshort exposure to commodity futures contracts. FAAR was launched on May 18, 2016 and is managed by First Trust.
