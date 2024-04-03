Short Interest in First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:FAAR) Expands By 10.0%

First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:FAAR – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,500 shares, an increase of 10.0% from the February 29th total of 15,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 37,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF stock opened at $28.92 on Wednesday. First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF has a one year low of $25.85 and a one year high of $30.17. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $28.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.09.

Get First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF alerts:

First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 22nd were given a dividend of $0.2032 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 21st. This represents a $0.81 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.81%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF

About First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FAAR. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF by 11.1% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 28,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $973,000 after buying an additional 2,863 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF by 80.0% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 19,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $663,000 after acquiring an additional 8,702 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF by 43.4% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 34,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,152,000 after acquiring an additional 10,296 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF during the first quarter worth $264,000. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF during the first quarter worth $609,000.

(Get Free Report)

The First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF (FAAR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the db Liquid Commodity index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that, through a subsidiary, provides broad long\u002Fshort exposure to commodity futures contracts. FAAR was launched on May 18, 2016 and is managed by First Trust.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.