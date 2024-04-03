Short Interest in Gen Digital Inc. (NASDAQ:GEN) Expands By 8.2%

Gen Digital Inc. (NASDAQ:GEN – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,990,000 shares, an increase of 8.2% from the February 29th total of 13,850,000 shares. Currently, 2.6% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 4,270,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.5 days.

Gen Digital Stock Performance

Shares of GEN traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $22.04. The stock had a trading volume of 263,815 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,326,044. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.76, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.67. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $21.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.87. Gen Digital has a fifty-two week low of $15.45 and a fifty-two week high of $24.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.21, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.85.

Gen Digital (NASDAQ:GEN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45. Gen Digital had a net margin of 36.84% and a return on equity of 47.34%. The company had revenue of $953.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $955.80 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Gen Digital will post 1.79 EPS for the current year.

Gen Digital Announces Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Gen Digital

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 19th were issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 15th. Gen Digital’s payout ratio is 23.15%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Gen Digital by 2.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 65,314,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,732,147,000 after purchasing an additional 1,344,188 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Gen Digital by 1,047.3% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 8,181,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,981,000 after purchasing an additional 7,468,669 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Gen Digital by 6.9% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 7,279,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,058,000 after buying an additional 469,777 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Gen Digital by 2.8% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,960,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,522,000 after buying an additional 80,779 shares during the period. Finally, National Pension Service boosted its stake in Gen Digital by 2.1% during the second quarter. National Pension Service now owns 1,099,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,147,000 after buying an additional 22,430 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.38% of the company’s stock.

Gen Digital Company Profile

Gen Digital Inc provides cyber safety solutions for consumers in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. It offers security and performance products comprising that provide real-time protection for PCs, Macs and mobile devices against malware, viruses, adware, and other online threats; and Norton and LifeLock identity theft protection solution that offers monitoring, alerts, and restoration services to its customers.

