Short Interest in Independent Bank Co. (NASDAQ:IBCP) Rises By 10.1%

Independent Bank Co. (NASDAQ:IBCP – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 283,300 shares, an increase of 10.1% from the February 29th total of 257,300 shares. Currently, 1.4% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 81,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.5 days.

Institutional Trading of Independent Bank

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IBCP. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in Independent Bank by 4.4% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 47,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,052,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in Independent Bank by 28.6% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 101,773 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,239,000 after purchasing an additional 22,663 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in Independent Bank by 11.0% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 19,073 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $421,000 after purchasing an additional 1,888 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Independent Bank by 44.8% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 10,680 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 3,305 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Independent Bank by 6.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,731,307 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $60,089,000 after purchasing an additional 156,812 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Independent Bank alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Hovde Group began coverage on Independent Bank in a research report on Monday, March 4th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock.

Independent Bank Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ IBCP opened at $24.24 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $506.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.69 and a beta of 0.97. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.83. Independent Bank has a 52-week low of $14.90 and a 52-week high of $27.39.

Independent Bank (NASDAQ:IBCP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $49.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.50 million. Independent Bank had a return on equity of 16.28% and a net margin of 20.34%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Independent Bank will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Independent Bank Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 5th were given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 2nd. This is a boost from Independent Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Independent Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.41%.

Independent Bank Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Independent Bank Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Independent Bank that provides commercial banking services to individuals and businesses in rural and suburban communities in Michigan. It offers checking and savings accounts, commercial lending, direct and indirect consumer financing, mortgage lending, and safe deposit box services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Independent Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Independent Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.