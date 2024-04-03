Short Interest in International Media Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:IMAQ) Increases By 12.5%

International Media Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:IMAQ – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,800 shares, an increase of 12.5% from the February 29th total of 1,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.5 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold.

International Media Acquisition Price Performance

Shares of IMAQ opened at $11.32 on Wednesday. International Media Acquisition has a fifty-two week low of $10.46 and a fifty-two week high of $11.52. The business has a 50-day moving average of $11.34 and a 200 day moving average of $11.29.

Institutional Trading of International Media Acquisition

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of International Media Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Meteora Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of International Media Acquisition by 9.9% during the third quarter. Meteora Capital LLC now owns 266,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,026,000 after purchasing an additional 23,966 shares in the last quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC lifted its holdings in shares of International Media Acquisition by 18.5% during the third quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 149,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,673,000 after purchasing an additional 23,265 shares in the last quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of International Media Acquisition by 47.6% during the second quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. now owns 1,033,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,161,000 after purchasing an additional 333,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caas Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in International Media Acquisition by 80.2% in the second quarter. Caas Capital Management LP now owns 62,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $672,000 after acquiring an additional 27,799 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 25.87% of the company’s stock.

International Media Acquisition Company Profile

International Media Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the media and entertainment sector. International Media Acquisition Corp.

