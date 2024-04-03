Short Interest in The Brink’s Company (NYSE:BCO) Grows By 5.8%

The Brink’s Company (NYSE:BCO – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,270,000 shares, a growth of 5.8% from the February 29th total of 1,200,000 shares. Approximately 2.9% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 214,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.9 days.

Insider Buying and Selling at Brink’s

In related news, Director Keith R. Wyche sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.37, for a total transaction of $32,948.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 665 shares in the company, valued at approximately $54,776.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Brink’s

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Brink’s by 38.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 219,320 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $14,913,000 after acquiring an additional 61,443 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of Brink’s by 16.0% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 34,178 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,324,000 after buying an additional 4,721 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Brink’s by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,326 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $296,000 after buying an additional 397 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in Brink’s by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 151,123 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,276,000 after acquiring an additional 4,231 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its position in shares of Brink’s by 10.5% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 18,014 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,225,000 after purchasing an additional 1,717 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.96% of the company’s stock.

Brink’s Stock Performance

NYSE BCO traded up $0.32 on Wednesday, hitting $90.84. 5,035 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 212,384. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $83.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $79.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.06 billion, a PE ratio of 49.74 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.27. Brink’s has a 1-year low of $59.46 and a 1-year high of $93.25.

Brink’s (NYSE:BCO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The business services provider reported $2.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.49 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. Brink’s had a net margin of 1.77% and a return on equity of 55.36%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.10 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Brink’s will post 7.51 EPS for the current year.

Brink’s Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 5th were issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 2nd. Brink’s’s payout ratio is presently 48.35%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently commented on BCO. TheStreet lowered shares of Brink’s from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Brink’s from $98.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on Brink’s from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th.

Brink’s Company Profile

The Brink's Company provides secure transportation, cash management, and other security-related services in North America, Latin America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers armored vehicle transportation of valuables; automated teller machine (ATM) management services, such as cash replenishment, cash forecasting, cash optimization, ATM remote monitoring, service call dispatching, transaction processing, installation, and first line maintenance services; and cash-in-transit services.

