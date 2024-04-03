Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG) Releases FY25 Earnings Guidance

Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY25 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $9.90-11.52 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $9.72.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently weighed in on SIG. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Signet Jewelers from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Signet Jewelers from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. StockNews.com cut Signet Jewelers from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Citigroup raised Signet Jewelers from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $93.00 to $119.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group cut their target price on Signet Jewelers from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Signet Jewelers has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $114.60.

Signet Jewelers Stock Performance

SIG opened at $95.08 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 2.13. Signet Jewelers has a one year low of $57.10 and a one year high of $108.79. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $100.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $90.01.

Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 20th. The company reported $6.73 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.33 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $2.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.55 billion. Signet Jewelers had a net margin of 11.30% and a return on equity of 32.26%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $5.52 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Signet Jewelers will post 9.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Signet Jewelers Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 26th will be given a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.22%. This is a boost from Signet Jewelers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 25th. Signet Jewelers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.14%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Signet Jewelers news, insider Howard A. Melnick sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.60, for a total transaction of $99,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 65,999 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,573,500.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Stash Ptak sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.36, for a total transaction of $75,270.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 23,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,340,495.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Howard A. Melnick sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.60, for a total value of $99,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 65,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,573,500.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 92,435 shares of company stock valued at $8,987,931 over the last three months. 4.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Signet Jewelers

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Quarry LP lifted its position in shares of Signet Jewelers by 274.1% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Signet Jewelers by 67.9% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 403 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Signet Jewelers in the 1st quarter valued at about $51,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Signet Jewelers by 17.0% during the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Wyoming increased its position in Signet Jewelers by 18.5% during the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 1,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 244 shares in the last quarter.

About Signet Jewelers

Signet Jewelers Limited operates as a diamond jewelry retailer. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Other. The North America segment operates jewelry stores in jewelry stores in malls, mall-based kiosks, and off-mall locations in the United States and Canada primarily under the Kay Jewelers, Kay Jewelers Outlet, Jared The Galleria Of Jewelry, Jared Vault, Zales Outlet, Zales Jewelers, Diamonds Direct, James Allen, Banter by Piercing Pagoda, and Peoples Jewellers names, as well as operates online through its digital banners, James Allen and Blue Nile.

