Signet Jewelers Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:SIG)

Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG – Get Free Report) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock investors purchased 2,674 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 21% compared to the average daily volume of 2,209 call options.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Signet Jewelers from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Signet Jewelers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price objective on shares of Signet Jewelers from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Signet Jewelers from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Signet Jewelers from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $93.00 to $119.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $114.60.

Signet Jewelers Price Performance

NYSE SIG traded up $10.81 on Wednesday, hitting $105.88. 812,589 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 717,711. Signet Jewelers has a 52 week low of $57.10 and a 52 week high of $108.79. The company has a market capitalization of $4.69 billion, a PE ratio of 7.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 2.13. The business’s fifty day moving average is $100.19 and its 200 day moving average is $90.01.

Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 20th. The company reported $6.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.33 by $0.40. Signet Jewelers had a net margin of 11.30% and a return on equity of 32.26%. The firm had revenue of $2.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.55 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $5.52 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Signet Jewelers will post 9.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Signet Jewelers Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 26th will be issued a $0.29 dividend. This is an increase from Signet Jewelers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 25th. Signet Jewelers’s payout ratio is currently 6.14%.

Insider Activity at Signet Jewelers

In related news, CEO Virginia Drosos sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.93, for a total transaction of $3,357,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 932,740 shares in the company, valued at $89,477,748.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Signet Jewelers news, insider William Brace sold 3,000 shares of Signet Jewelers stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.00, for a total value of $297,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 75,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,490,736. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Virginia Drosos sold 35,000 shares of Signet Jewelers stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.93, for a total transaction of $3,357,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 932,740 shares in the company, valued at approximately $89,477,748.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 92,435 shares of company stock worth $8,987,931. 4.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Signet Jewelers

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Signet Jewelers by 67.9% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP grew its stake in shares of Signet Jewelers by 274.1% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in shares of Signet Jewelers by 187.2% in the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Signet Jewelers by 37.0% in the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Signet Jewelers during the first quarter worth about $51,000.

Signet Jewelers Company Profile

Signet Jewelers Limited operates as a diamond jewelry retailer. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Other. The North America segment operates jewelry stores in jewelry stores in malls, mall-based kiosks, and off-mall locations in the United States and Canada primarily under the Kay Jewelers, Kay Jewelers Outlet, Jared The Galleria Of Jewelry, Jared Vault, Zales Outlet, Zales Jewelers, Diamonds Direct, James Allen, Banter by Piercing Pagoda, and Peoples Jewellers names, as well as operates online through its digital banners, James Allen and Blue Nile.

