Silvercorp Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:SVM) Trading 4% Higher

Shares of Silvercorp Metals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SVM – Get Free Report) rose 4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $3.68 and last traded at $3.67. Approximately 731,004 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 52% from the average daily volume of 1,527,244 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.53.
The company has a market cap of $668.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.82 and a beta of 1.21.
Silvercorp Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:SVM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.01. Silvercorp Metals had a return on equity of 6.96% and a net margin of 15.01%. The firm had revenue of $58.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.10 million. As a group, analysts predict that Silvercorp Metals Inc. will post 0.19 EPS for the current year.
Silvercorp Metals Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in China. The company primarily explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc metals. It holds a 100% interest in the Kuanping silver-lead-zinc-gold project located in located in Shanzhou District, Sanmenxia City, Henan Province, China; Ying project located in the Ying Mining District in Henan Province, China; Gaocheng (GC) mine located in Guangdong Province, China; and Baiyunpu (BYP) mine located in Hunan Province, China.
