Silvercorp Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:SVM) Trading 4% Higher

Shares of Silvercorp Metals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SVM – Get Free Report) rose 4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $3.68 and last traded at $3.67. Approximately 731,004 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 52% from the average daily volume of 1,527,244 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.53.

The company has a market cap of $668.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.82 and a beta of 1.21.

Silvercorp Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:SVM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.01. Silvercorp Metals had a return on equity of 6.96% and a net margin of 15.01%. The firm had revenue of $58.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.10 million. As a group, analysts predict that Silvercorp Metals Inc. will post 0.19 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in Silvercorp Metals by 5.7% during the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 4,089,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,514,000 after purchasing an additional 219,000 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Silvercorp Metals by 34.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 18,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 4,855 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Silvercorp Metals by 0.3% in the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,627,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,679,000 after buying an additional 5,524 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Silvercorp Metals by 103.9% in the third quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 139,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $329,000 after buying an additional 71,263 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Silvercorp Metals by 115.1% in the third quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 36,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 19,398 shares in the last quarter. 22.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Silvercorp Metals Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in China. The company primarily explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc metals. It holds a 100% interest in the Kuanping silver-lead-zinc-gold project located in located in Shanzhou District, Sanmenxia City, Henan Province, China; Ying project located in the Ying Mining District in Henan Province, China; Gaocheng (GC) mine located in Guangdong Province, China; and Baiyunpu (BYP) mine located in Hunan Province, China.

