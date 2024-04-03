Simplify Short Term Treasury Futures Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:TUA) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Simplify Short Term Treasury Futures Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:TUA – Get Free Report) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 819,306 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 2% from the previous session’s volume of 831,982 shares.The stock last traded at $21.69 and had previously closed at $21.87.
Simplify Short Term Treasury Futures Strategy ETF Stock Performance
The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.28.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Simplify Short Term Treasury Futures Strategy ETF
A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bluefin Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Simplify Short Term Treasury Futures Strategy ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $1,154,000. HAP Trading LLC bought a new position in shares of Simplify Short Term Treasury Futures Strategy ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $1,953,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Simplify Short Term Treasury Futures Strategy ETF by 19,714.7% in the fourth quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 321,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,436,000 after acquiring an additional 319,575 shares during the last quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Simplify Short Term Treasury Futures Strategy ETF by 148.9% in the fourth quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 34,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $799,000 after acquiring an additional 20,652 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new position in shares of Simplify Short Term Treasury Futures Strategy ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $10,267,000.
Simplify Short Term Treasury Futures Strategy ETF Company Profile
The Simplify Short Term Treasury Futures Strategy ETF (TUA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE US Treasury 7-10 Year Bond index. The fund seeks to match or outperform an intermediate-term US Treasury index for a calendar quarter, through an actively managed portfolio of futures, call and put options on US treasury futures, US government securities, and ETFs.
