Simply Good Foods (SMPL) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, April 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.35 per share for the quarter. Simply Good Foods has set its FY 2024 guidance at EPS.

Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $308.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $309.26 million. Simply Good Foods had a net margin of 10.66% and a return on equity of 9.95%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.40 EPS. On average, analysts expect Simply Good Foods to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Simply Good Foods Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SMPL opened at $33.21 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $35.33 and a 200-day moving average of $36.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.31 billion, a PE ratio of 25.35, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a current ratio of 5.02, a quick ratio of 3.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Simply Good Foods has a 12 month low of $31.06 and a 12 month high of $43.00.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Simply Good Foods from $48.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Simply Good Foods from $46.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating and issued a $42.00 target price (up from $41.00) on shares of Simply Good Foods in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on shares of Simply Good Foods from $44.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Simply Good Foods from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.57.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Simply Good Foods news, Director Robert G. Montgomery sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.36, for a total transaction of $98,400.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 52,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,075,767.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Stuart E. Jr. Heflin sold 1,048 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.45, for a total value of $42,391.60. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 21,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $852,847.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Robert G. Montgomery sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.36, for a total transaction of $98,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 52,738 shares in the company, valued at $2,075,767.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 69,326 shares of company stock valued at $2,877,965 in the last ninety days. 10.98% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Simply Good Foods

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Simply Good Foods by 235.7% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 621 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 436 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new stake in Simply Good Foods in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Simply Good Foods by 9,214.3% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,304 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,290 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Simply Good Foods by 54.7% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,644 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 581 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Simply Good Foods in the first quarter worth about $73,000. 88.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Simply Good Foods

The Simply Good Foods Company operates as a consumer-packaged food and beverage company in North America and internationally. The company develops, markets, and sells snacks and meal replacements. It offers protein bars, ready-to-drink shakes, sweet and salty snacks, cookies, protein chips, and recipes under the Atkins and Quest brand names.

