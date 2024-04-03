SLM (NASDAQ:SLM) Price Target Raised to $22.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

SLM (NASDAQ:SLM – Get Free Report) had its price target upped by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $20.00 to $22.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the credit services provider’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 3.97% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on SLM. Wedbush raised their price objective on SLM from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on SLM from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. TheStreet raised SLM from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Company raised SLM from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, December 8th. Finally, Stephens lifted their target price on SLM from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, SLM presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.95.

SLM Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of SLM opened at $21.16 on Wednesday. SLM has a 52-week low of $12.11 and a 52-week high of $21.94. The business’s fifty day moving average is $20.40 and its 200-day moving average is $17.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.21, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22. The firm has a market cap of $4.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.82, a PEG ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.16.

SLM (NASDAQ:SLM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The credit services provider reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.15). SLM had a net margin of 20.65% and a return on equity of 36.86%. The business had revenue of $725.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $379.20 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.33) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that SLM will post 2.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SLM announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, January 24th that permits the company to repurchase $650.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the credit services provider to repurchase up to 14.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Activity at SLM

In related news, EVP Donna F. Vieira sold 12,308 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.27, for a total value of $249,483.16. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 126,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,564,155. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other SLM news, EVP Donna F. Vieira sold 12,308 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.27, for a total transaction of $249,483.16. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 126,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,564,155. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jonathan Boyles sold 94,078 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.72, for a total value of $1,949,296.16. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 52,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,093,000.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.91% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SLM

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SLM by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 33,136,784 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $633,575,000 after acquiring an additional 1,151,557 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of SLM by 0.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,483,681 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $350,614,000 after acquiring an additional 75,771 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its position in shares of SLM by 20.1% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 11,786,932 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $225,574,000 after acquiring an additional 1,969,885 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of SLM by 17.6% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,605,432 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $81,839,000 after acquiring an additional 988,172 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors lifted its position in shares of SLM by 53.0% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,530,000 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $83,171,000 after acquiring an additional 1,570,000 shares in the last quarter. 98.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SLM Company Profile

SLM Corporation, through its subsidiaries, originates and services private education loans to students and their families to finance the cost of their education in the United States. It is also involved in the provision of retail deposit accounts, including certificates of deposit, money market accounts, and high-yield savings accounts; and interest-bearing omnibus accounts.

Further Reading

