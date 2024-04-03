Smiths Group plc (LON:SMIN) Announces Dividend of GBX 13.55

Smiths Group plc (LON:SMIN – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, March 26th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 4th will be paid a dividend of GBX 13.55 ($0.17) per share on Monday, May 13th. This represents a yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 4th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Smiths Group Stock Performance

Shares of SMIN opened at GBX 1,630.10 ($20.46) on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.93. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 1,631.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 1,647.04. The stock has a market cap of £5.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,603.17, a PEG ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 0.65. Smiths Group has a 52 week low of GBX 1,517.50 ($19.05) and a 52 week high of GBX 1,776.50 ($22.30).

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Karin Hoeing acquired 201 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,622 ($20.36) per share, with a total value of £3,260.22 ($4,092.67). 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Smiths Group

Smiths Group plc operates as a technology company in Americas, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through four divisions: John Crane, Smiths Detection, Flex-Tek, and Smiths Interconnect. The John Crane division offers mechanical seals, seal support systems, power transmission couplings, and specialized filtration systems.

