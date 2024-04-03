SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI) Shares Purchased by Panoramic Investment Advisors LLC

Panoramic Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI – Free Report) by 48.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,500 shares during the quarter. Panoramic Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in SoFi Technologies were worth $229,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. raised its stake in shares of SoFi Technologies by 41.6% in the 1st quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 16,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after buying an additional 4,700 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of SoFi Technologies by 1.8% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,266,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,973,000 after purchasing an additional 22,288 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of SoFi Technologies by 197.0% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SoFi Technologies during the first quarter worth $435,000. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. raised its position in shares of SoFi Technologies by 4.7% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 54,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $518,000 after purchasing an additional 2,454 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.43% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at SoFi Technologies

In related news, CTO Jeremy Rishel sold 56,273 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.93, for a total transaction of $389,971.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 390,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,706,968.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

SoFi Technologies Stock Up 4.0 %

Shares of SOFI stock traded up $0.29 on Wednesday, hitting $7.49. 35,500,929 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 55,317,848. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.50 and a beta of 1.75. The business has a 50-day moving average of $7.86 and a 200 day moving average of $7.95. SoFi Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.45 and a fifty-two week high of $11.70.

SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 29th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter. SoFi Technologies had a negative return on equity of 1.23% and a negative net margin of 14.65%. The company had revenue of $615.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $572.02 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.05) earnings per share. SoFi Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that SoFi Technologies, Inc. will post 0.07 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated an “underperform” rating and issued a $6.50 target price (down previously from $7.50) on shares of SoFi Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a $6.50 price objective (down previously from $7.00) on shares of SoFi Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on SoFi Technologies from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Mizuho decreased their price target on SoFi Technologies from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on SoFi Technologies from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, SoFi Technologies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.03.

SoFi Technologies Company Profile

SoFi Technologies, Inc provides various financial services in the United States, Latin America, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Lending, Technology Platform, and Financial Services. The company offers lending and financial services and products that allows its members to borrow, save, spend, invest, and protect money.

