Solo Brands, Inc. (NYSE:DTC) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Solo Brands, Inc. (NYSE:DTC – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,700,000 shares, an increase of 8.8% from the February 29th total of 4,320,000 shares. Currently, 17.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 1,040,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.5 days.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Solo Brands news, CEO Christopher T. Metz purchased 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2.27 per share, for a total transaction of $227,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 100,000 shares in the company, valued at $227,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 4.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Get Solo Brands alerts:

Institutional Trading of Solo Brands

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DTC. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of Solo Brands during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Solo Brands by 9,253.0% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 9,253 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in Solo Brands during the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new stake in Solo Brands during the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Solo Brands by 38.4% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 10,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 2,852 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.48% of the company’s stock.

Solo Brands Stock Performance

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Shares of DTC remained flat at $2.00 during midday trading on Wednesday. 120,336 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,059,562. The company’s 50-day moving average is $2.53 and its 200 day moving average is $3.93. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Solo Brands has a 1-year low of $1.96 and a 1-year high of $8.86.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. William Blair downgraded shares of Solo Brands from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Solo Brands from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $2.20 price target (down previously from $4.00) on shares of Solo Brands in a report on Friday, March 15th. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $3.00 price objective (down previously from $4.00) on shares of Solo Brands in a report on Friday, March 15th. Finally, Craig Hallum downgraded shares of Solo Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Solo Brands has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.54.

View Our Latest Research Report on DTC

About Solo Brands

(Get Free Report)

Solo Brands, Inc operates a direct-to-consumer platform that offers outdoor and lifestyle branded products in the United States. The company provides camp stoves under the Solo Stove Lite brand name; fire pits under the Solo Stove brand name; kayaks under the Oru brand name; paddle boards under the ISLE brand name; and storage solutions for fire pits, firewood, and other accessories.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Solo Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Solo Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.