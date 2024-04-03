SoundHound AI (NASDAQ:SOUN) Shares Down 2.9%

SoundHound AI, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOUN – Get Free Report) shares fell 2.9% on Monday . The company traded as low as $5.68 and last traded at $5.72. 9,530,611 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 84% from the average session volume of 59,437,711 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.89.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently commented on SOUN shares. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “underweight” rating and set a $4.90 price target (down from $5.80) on shares of SoundHound AI in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Northland Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of SoundHound AI in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of SoundHound AI from $7.50 to $9.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. HC Wainwright upped their price target on shares of SoundHound AI from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH started coverage on shares of SoundHound AI in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $4.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, SoundHound AI has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.88.

SoundHound AI Stock Performance

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $4.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.03, a quick ratio of 4.69 and a current ratio of 4.69.

SoundHound AI (NASDAQ:SOUN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $17.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.75 million. SoundHound AI had a negative return on equity of 1,955.68% and a negative net margin of 188.57%. The business’s revenue was up 80.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.15) EPS. Research analysts expect that SoundHound AI, Inc. will post -0.3 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at SoundHound AI

In related news, CEO Keyvan Mohajer sold 107,927 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.70, for a total transaction of $399,329.90. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,218,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,509,234.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, VP Majid Emami sold 17,041 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.37, for a total value of $142,633.17. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 467,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,912,908.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Keyvan Mohajer sold 107,927 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.70, for a total transaction of $399,329.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,218,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,509,234.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 410,714 shares of company stock valued at $2,598,723 in the last quarter. Insiders own 21.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SoundHound AI

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of SoundHound AI by 520.7% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 7,290 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new position in shares of SoundHound AI in the 2nd quarter worth about $46,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new stake in SoundHound AI during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board bought a new stake in SoundHound AI during the 2nd quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new stake in SoundHound AI during the 2nd quarter valued at about $53,000. 19.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About SoundHound AI

SoundHound AI, Inc develops independent voice artificial intelligence (AI) solutions that enables businesses across automotive, TV, and IoT, and to customer service industries to deliver high-quality conversational experiences to their customers. Its products include Houndify platform that offers a suite of Houndify tools to help brands build conversational voice assistants, such as Application Programming Interfaces (API) for text and voice queries, support for custom commands, extensive library of content domains, inclusive software development kit platforms, collaboration capabilities, diagnostic tools, and built-in analytics; SoundHound Chat AI that integrates with knowledge domains, pulling real-time data like weather, sports, stocks, flight status, and restaurants; and SoundHound Smart Answering is built to offer customer establishments custom AI-powered voice assistant.

