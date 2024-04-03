Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO) Receives $76.83 Average PT from Analysts

Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Reduce” by the five brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $76.83.

A number of brokerages recently commented on SCCO. StockNews.com downgraded Southern Copper from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Southern Copper from $63.50 to $61.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Southern Copper from $61.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Southern Copper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $91.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Friday, March 22nd.

Get Southern Copper alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on Southern Copper

Southern Copper Stock Performance

Shares of SCCO opened at $107.77 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a current ratio of 3.19. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $88.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $80.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $83.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.32 and a beta of 1.29. Southern Copper has a 52 week low of $64.66 and a 52 week high of $108.66.

Southern Copper (NYSE:SCCO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.37 billion. Southern Copper had a net margin of 24.51% and a return on equity of 30.85%. Equities analysts forecast that Southern Copper will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Southern Copper Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 13th were given a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 12th. Southern Copper’s dividend payout ratio is currently 101.91%.

Institutional Trading of Southern Copper

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Southern Copper by 1.3% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 283,570 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $21,523,000 after purchasing an additional 3,611 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of Southern Copper by 48.3% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 11,974 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $909,000 after purchasing an additional 3,901 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Southern Copper in the first quarter valued at $388,000. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of Southern Copper by 121.4% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 173,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $13,138,000 after purchasing an additional 94,910 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Southern Copper by 10.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,022,108 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $532,978,000 after purchasing an additional 680,165 shares in the last quarter. 7.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Southern Copper

(Get Free Report

Southern Copper Corporation engages in mining, exploring, smelting, and refining copper and other minerals in Peru, Mexico, Argentina, Ecuador, and Chile. The company is involved in the mining, milling, and flotation of copper ore to produce copper and molybdenum concentrates; smelting of copper concentrates to produce blister and anode copper; refining of anode copper to produce copper cathodes; production of molybdenum concentrate and sulfuric acid; production of refined silver, gold, and other materials; and mining and processing of zinc, copper, molybdenum, silver, gold, and lead.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Southern Copper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southern Copper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.