S&P Global’s (SPGI) Hold Rating Reiterated at Erste Group Bank

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by equities researchers at Erste Group Bank in a research report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on S&P Global from $480.00 to $483.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $480.00 target price on shares of S&P Global in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays increased their price target on S&P Global from $500.00 to $520.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Raymond James increased their price target on S&P Global from $422.00 to $452.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $500.00 price objective on shares of S&P Global in a report on Friday, February 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, S&P Global has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $464.22.

NYSE SPGI traded down $0.40 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $425.71. 387,365 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,338,701. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $432.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $411.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $136.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.74, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. S&P Global has a fifty-two week low of $329.46 and a fifty-two week high of $461.16.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $3.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.15 by ($0.02). S&P Global had a net margin of 21.02% and a return on equity of 11.34%. The firm had revenue of $3.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.54 EPS. S&P Global’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that S&P Global will post 14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $424.74, for a total transaction of $2,548,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 162,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $69,032,992.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of S&P Global during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of S&P Global during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Pineridge Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of S&P Global during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of S&P Global during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group increased its position in shares of S&P Global by 64.1% during the fourth quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 64 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates through S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Ratings, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Mobility, and S&P Dow Jones Indices segments.

