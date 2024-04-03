SPACE ID (ID) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $132.29 Million

SPACE ID (ID) traded up 3.5% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on April 3rd. One SPACE ID token can currently be bought for $0.92 or 0.00001390 BTC on exchanges. SPACE ID has a market cap of $471.79 million and approximately $132.29 million worth of SPACE ID was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, SPACE ID has traded down 25.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

SPACE ID Profile

SPACE ID’s genesis date was March 22nd, 2023. SPACE ID’s total supply is 1,996,000,877 tokens and its circulating supply is 515,500,876 tokens. SPACE ID’s official website is space.id. SPACE ID’s official Twitter account is @spaceidprotocol. The official message board for SPACE ID is blog.space.id.

SPACE ID Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “SPACE ID (ID) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Ethereum platform. SPACE ID has a current supply of 1,996,000,877.1905332 with 515,500,876.19053316 in circulation. The last known price of SPACE ID is 0.91302265 USD and is down -0.63 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 182 active market(s) with $122,539,938.51 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://space.id.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SPACE ID directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SPACE ID should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SPACE ID using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

