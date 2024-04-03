Spar Business Services Inc Sells 150,000 Shares of SPAR Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGRP) Stock

SPAR Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGRP – Get Free Report) insider Spar Business Services Inc sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.38, for a total transaction of $207,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,065,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,470,442.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Spar Business Services Inc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 18th, Spar Business Services Inc sold 443 shares of SPAR Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.03, for a total transaction of $456.29.

SPAR Group Stock Up 13.8 %

NASDAQ:SGRP traded up $0.20 on Wednesday, reaching $1.68. The stock had a trading volume of 1,982,037 shares, compared to its average volume of 247,835. The stock has a market cap of $39.13 million, a P/E ratio of 9.65 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1.05 and a 200 day moving average of $1.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. SPAR Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $0.70 and a 12-month high of $1.74.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SPAR Group

About SPAR Group

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in SPAR Group stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPAR Group, Inc. ( NASDAQ:SGRP Free Report ) by 44.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 89,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 27,500 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.41% of SPAR Group worth $116,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 9.57% of the company’s stock.

SPAR Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides merchandising and brand marketing services worldwide. The company offers syndicated and dedicated merchandising services at the retail store level for retailers, manufacturers, and distributors; and project services, such as new product launches, special seasonal or promotional merchandising, product support, product recalls, and in-store product demonstrations and in-store product sampling, as well as kiosk product replenishment, inventory control, new and existing store resets, re-merchandising, remodels and category implementations, and under annual or stand-alone project contracts or agreements.

