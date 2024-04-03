SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) Sets New 12-Month High at $211.56

Shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $211.56 and last traded at $211.35, with a volume of 2809544 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $210.89.

SPDR Gold Shares Stock Up 0.7 %

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $193.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $187.24.

Get SPDR Gold Shares alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SPDR Gold Shares

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GLD. First Personal Financial Services acquired a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Gold Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Johnson Midwest Financial LLC increased its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 350.0% in the 3rd quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC now owns 180 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. 42.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SPDR Gold Shares Company Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Gold Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Gold Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.