SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG) Shares Sold by TIAA Trust National Association

TIAA Trust National Association reduced its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG – Free Report) by 3.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 132,917 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,754 shares during the quarter. TIAA Trust National Association’s holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF were worth $11,116,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SLYG. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 125.2% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares during the period. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at $53,000. RVW Wealth LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 122.1% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the period.
SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance
NYSEARCA SLYG opened at $85.21 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.82 billion, a PE ratio of 10.44 and a beta of 1.12. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF has a one year low of $68.64 and a one year high of $87.79. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $84.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.98.
SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF Company Profile
SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Growth ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Small Cap 600 Growth Index. The S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market.
