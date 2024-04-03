SPDR S&P Bank ETF (NYSEARCA:KBE) Shares Sold by StrategIQ Financial Group LLC

StrategIQ Financial Group LLC lowered its holdings in SPDR S&P Bank ETF (NYSEARCA:KBE – Free Report) by 37.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,830 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 7,603 shares during the quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Bank ETF were worth $590,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in KBE. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in SPDR S&P Bank ETF by 646.4% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,187,331 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $44,014,000 after buying an additional 1,404,640 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in SPDR S&P Bank ETF by 48.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,694,163 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $121,641,000 after buying an additional 879,976 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its position in SPDR S&P Bank ETF by 383.5% during the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 400,870 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $14,432,000 after buying an additional 317,954 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Bank ETF during the first quarter valued at $10,277,000. Finally, Wharton Business Group LLC grew its position in SPDR S&P Bank ETF by 170.3% during the third quarter. Wharton Business Group LLC now owns 439,481 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $16,195,000 after buying an additional 276,920 shares during the period.

KBE stock traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $45.76. 490,526 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,568,406. The firm has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.13 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.96. SPDR S&P Bank ETF has a 1-year low of $30.85 and a 1-year high of $47.39.

SPDR KBW Bank ETF, formerly The SPDR S&P Bank ETF (the Fund), seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Banks Select Industry Index. The S&P Banks Select Industry Index is a float adjusted modified-market, capitalization-weighted index that seeks to reflect the performance of publicly traded companies that do business as banks or thrifts.

