SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF (NYSEARCA:GNR) is Corrigan Financial Inc.’s 7th Largest Position

Corrigan Financial Inc. increased its position in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF (NYSEARCA:GNR – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 313,085 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,596 shares during the period. SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF comprises about 5.4% of Corrigan Financial Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Corrigan Financial Inc. owned 0.51% of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF worth $17,736,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Creative Planning lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF by 3.1% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 6,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $343,000 after buying an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. raised its position in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF by 1.3% during the second quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. now owns 18,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $990,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 18,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,063,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the period. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 52,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,989,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the period. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC raised its position in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF by 98.1% during the third quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the period.

Get SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF Stock Performance

GNR stock traded up $0.43 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $59.12. 79,663 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 426,849. SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF has a 52-week low of $50.85 and a 52-week high of $59.31. The business has a 50 day moving average of $54.53 and a 200-day moving average of $54.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.92 and a beta of 1.01.

SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF Profile

The SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF (GNR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Global Natural Resources index. The fund tracks an index of global companies in natural resources and\u002For commodity businesses. GNR was launched on Sep 13, 2010 and is managed by State Street.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.