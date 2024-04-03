SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (NYSEARCA:XME) Hits New 12-Month High at $61.86

SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (NYSEARCA:XME – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $61.86 and last traded at $61.78, with a volume of 820433 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $60.84.

SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF Trading Up 1.8 %

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $57.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.98. The company has a market cap of $2.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.92 and a beta of 1.48.

Get SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in XME. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,258,405 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $311,731,000 after acquiring an additional 498,869 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its position in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF by 309.8% during the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,204,314 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $61,203,000 after buying an additional 910,468 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 975,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $51,214,000 after purchasing an additional 30,000 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 510,922 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,823,000 after buying an additional 27,440 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SCS Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. SCS Capital Management LLC now owns 448,258 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $23,534,000 after purchasing an additional 3,836 shares in the last quarter.

About SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF

SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P Metals & Mining Select Industry Index (the Index). The Index is an equal weighted market cap index. The Index represents the metals and mining sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Market Index.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.