Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT) Hits New 1-Year High at $289.43

Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $289.43 and last traded at $281.66, with a volume of 815651 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $269.58.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on SPOT shares. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Spotify Technology from $255.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Spotify Technology from $180.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. Benchmark boosted their target price on Spotify Technology from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Pivotal Research upped their price objective on Spotify Technology from $265.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on Spotify Technology from $265.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Spotify Technology has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $235.36.

The firm has a market capitalization of $56.48 billion, a PE ratio of -96.24 and a beta of 1.63. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $246.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $201.32.

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.72 billion. Spotify Technology had a negative return on equity of 23.43% and a negative net margin of 4.01%. The company’s revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.43) EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Spotify Technology S.A. will post 3.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Spotify Technology during the fourth quarter worth $123,027,000. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Spotify Technology by 61.7% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,970,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $459,364,000 after purchasing an additional 1,133,305 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its holdings in shares of Spotify Technology by 303.4% during the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,315,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,396,000 after purchasing an additional 989,243 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of Spotify Technology by 194.7% during the third quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,123,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,673,000 after purchasing an additional 741,955 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Spotify Technology by 1,069.2% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 630,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,739,000 after purchasing an additional 695,004 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.09% of the company’s stock.

Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides audio streaming subscription services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment offers unlimited online and offline streaming access to its catalog of music and podcasts without commercial breaks to its subscribers.

