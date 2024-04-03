Status Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $5.34 Million (SNT)

Status (SNT) traded 2.7% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on April 3rd. One Status token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0446 or 0.00000068 BTC on exchanges. Status has a total market capitalization of $172.81 million and $5.34 million worth of Status was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Status has traded down 11.8% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.06 or 0.00007668 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $9.68 or 0.00014669 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 14% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.30 or 0.00023182 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00001636 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.67 or 0.00013137 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $66,059.11 or 1.00064709 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0547 or 0.00000083 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $89.26 or 0.00135214 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0446 or 0.00000067 BTC.

About Status

Status is a token. It launched on June 19th, 2017. Status’ total supply is 6,804,870,175 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,877,431,489 tokens. Status’ official website is status.im. The Reddit community for Status is https://reddit.com/r/statusim and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Status’ official Twitter account is @ethstatus and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Status

According to CryptoCompare, “Status (SNT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Status has a current supply of 6,804,870,174.878168 with 3,877,431,489.3123436 in circulation. The last known price of Status is 0.04445219 USD and is down -0.64 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 137 active market(s) with $6,718,047.03 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://status.im/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Status directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Status should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Status using one of the exchanges listed above.

