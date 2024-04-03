Status (SNT) Price Reaches $0.0434 on Exchanges

Status (SNT) traded down 1.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on April 3rd. One Status token can now be bought for about $0.0434 or 0.00000066 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Status has traded 11.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. Status has a market capitalization of $168.23 million and approximately $5.23 million worth of Status was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Status alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.96 or 0.00007559 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.48 or 0.00014440 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $14.83 or 0.00022594 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00001594 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.51 or 0.00012964 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $65,692.55 or 1.00092279 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0527 or 0.00000080 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $88.19 or 0.00134373 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0429 or 0.00000065 BTC.

Status Profile

Status (CRYPTO:SNT) is a token. It was first traded on June 19th, 2017. Status’ total supply is 6,804,870,175 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,877,431,489 tokens. The Reddit community for Status is https://reddit.com/r/statusim and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Status’ official Twitter account is @ethstatus and its Facebook page is accessible here. Status’ official website is status.im.

Status Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Status (SNT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Status has a current supply of 6,804,870,174.878168 with 3,877,431,489.3123436 in circulation. The last known price of Status is 0.04445219 USD and is down -0.64 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 137 active market(s) with $6,718,047.03 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://status.im/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Status directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Status should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Status using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Status Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Status and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.