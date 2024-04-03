Stock Analysts’ Price Target Changes for April 3rd (AMRC, ASTS, ATZ, BCE, CEU, CLNE, COF, EAGR, ECL, FLGC)

Stock Analysts’ price target changes for Wednesday, April 3rd:

Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC) had its target price cut by Raymond James from $40.00 to $35.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

AST SpaceMobile (NASDAQ:ASTS) had its price target cut by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $23.00 to $19.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Aritzia (TSE:ATZ) had its target price boosted by Stifel Nicolaus from C$34.00 to C$42.00.

BCE (TSE:BCE) (NYSE:BCE) had its price target reduced by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from C$54.00 to C$47.00.

CES Energy Solutions (TSE:CEU) had its price target increased by Stifel Nicolaus from C$5.50 to C$7.50.

CES Energy Solutions (TSE:CEU) had its target price increased by ATB Capital from C$5.25 to C$6.50.

Clean Energy Fuels (NASDAQ:CLNE) had its price target lowered by Raymond James from $6.00 to $5.00. They currently have a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) had its price target raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $134.00 to $152.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

East Side Games Group (TSE:EAGR) had its target price raised by Eight Capital from C$0.55 to C$0.90.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) had its price target boosted by Raymond James from $230.00 to $250.00. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Flora Growth (NASDAQ:FLGC) had its target price boosted by Roth Mkm to $7.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) had its target price trimmed by Barclays PLC from $181.00 to $175.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) had its target price reduced by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $210.00 to $190.00. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a buy rating on the stock.

K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) (CVE:KNT) had its price target boosted by Stifel Nicolaus from C$10.00 to C$11.00.

Maxeon Solar Technologies (NASDAQ:MAXN) had its target price lowered by Raymond James from $10.00 to $8.00. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

NextEra Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP) had its price target cut by Raymond James from $50.00 to $45.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Organigram (TSE:OGI) was given a C$5.25 price target by analysts at ATB Capital. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) had its price target raised by Bank of America Co. from $108.00 to $111.00. The firm currently has an underperform rating on the stock.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) had its target price boosted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $170.00 to $172.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

EchoStar (NASDAQ:SATS) had its target price trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $14.25 to $14.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

TELUS (TSE:T) (NYSE:TU) had its target price lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from C$27.00 to C$24.00.

Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM) had its price target raised by Citigroup Inc. from $31.00 to $38.00. Citigroup Inc. currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) had its price target trimmed by Raymond James from $630.00 to $610.00. The firm currently has a strong-buy rating on the stock.

VirTra (NASDAQ:VTSI) had its price target boosted by Roth Mkm from $14.50 to $19.00. Roth Mkm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) had its target price trimmed by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $23.00 to $22.00. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

World Kinect (NYSE:WKC) had its target price increased by Raymond James from $30.00 to $32.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

