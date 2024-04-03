StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Forward Industries (NASDAQ:FORD)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Forward Industries (NASDAQ:FORD – Free Report) in a report released on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the textile maker’s stock.
Forward Industries Stock Up 1.4 %
FORD stock opened at $0.57 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.71. Forward Industries has a fifty-two week low of $0.46 and a fifty-two week high of $1.21.
Forward Industries (NASDAQ:FORD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The textile maker reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $7.15 million for the quarter.
Institutional Trading of Forward Industries
About Forward Industries
Forward Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sources, markets, and distributes carry and protective solutions. The company operates in two segments: OEM Distribution and Design. The OEM Distribution segment sources and distributes carrying cases and other accessories for medical monitoring and diagnostic kits; and various other portable electronic and non-electronic products, such as sporting and recreational products, bar code scanners, GPS location devices, tablets, and firearms.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Forward Industries
- How to Use High Beta Stocks to Maximize Your Investing Profits
- Low Interest Rates Can Help These Commercial Banks Rally Higher
- The How and Why of Investing in Gold Stocks
- Tesla Stock Drops on Weak Delivery Numbers and it May Fall More
- Dividend Payout Ratio Calculator
- PVH Stock Gets 25% Discount: Is Now the Time to Buy?
Receive News & Ratings for Forward Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Forward Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.