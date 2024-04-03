StockNews.com Begins Coverage on LL Flooring (NYSE:LL)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of LL Flooring (NYSE:LL – Free Report) in a research note published on Sunday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

LL Flooring Price Performance

Shares of LL Flooring stock opened at $1.80 on Friday. LL Flooring has a 52-week low of $1.61 and a 52-week high of $5.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.50 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a fifty day moving average of $2.12 and a 200-day moving average of $2.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a current ratio of 1.54.

LL Flooring (NYSE:LL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 1st. The specialty retailer reported ($0.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. LL Flooring had a negative net margin of 11.44% and a negative return on equity of 44.10%. The business had revenue of $211.78 million during the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On LL Flooring

About LL Flooring

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LL. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in LL Flooring by 129.4% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,416 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 3,619 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new stake in LL Flooring during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in LL Flooring during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in LL Flooring by 66.2% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,767 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 1,102 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in LL Flooring during the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.33% of the company’s stock.

LL Flooring Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of hard and soft surface flooring, and hard and soft surface flooring enhancements and accessories. The company offers hard and soft surface flooring including, waterproof hybrid resilient, waterproof vinyl plank, solid and engineered hardwood, laminate, bamboo, tile, and cork products; and flooring enhancements and accessories, including moldings, underlayment, adhesives, and tools, as well as Duravana, a hybrid resilient flooring under the Bellawood, Coreluxe, ReNature by Coreluxe, and Duravana brand names.

