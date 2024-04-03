StockNews.com Begins Coverage on LL Flooring (NYSE:LL)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of LL Flooring (NYSE:LL – Free Report) in a research note published on Sunday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.
LL Flooring Price Performance
Shares of LL Flooring stock opened at $1.80 on Friday. LL Flooring has a 52-week low of $1.61 and a 52-week high of $5.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.50 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a fifty day moving average of $2.12 and a 200-day moving average of $2.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a current ratio of 1.54.
LL Flooring (NYSE:LL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 1st. The specialty retailer reported ($0.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. LL Flooring had a negative net margin of 11.44% and a negative return on equity of 44.10%. The business had revenue of $211.78 million during the quarter.
About LL Flooring
LL Flooring Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of hard and soft surface flooring, and hard and soft surface flooring enhancements and accessories. The company offers hard and soft surface flooring including, waterproof hybrid resilient, waterproof vinyl plank, solid and engineered hardwood, laminate, bamboo, tile, and cork products; and flooring enhancements and accessories, including moldings, underlayment, adhesives, and tools, as well as Duravana, a hybrid resilient flooring under the Bellawood, Coreluxe, ReNature by Coreluxe, and Duravana brand names.
