StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Oragenics (NYSE:OGEN)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Oragenics (NYSE:OGEN – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Sunday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

Oragenics Stock Performance

OGEN stock opened at $1.47 on Friday. Oragenics has a 1 year low of $1.26 and a 1 year high of $7.74. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.63.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Oragenics

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Oragenics by 24.4% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 288,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 56,498 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Oragenics by 591.6% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 128,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 110,119 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Oragenics by 8.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 495,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,000 after acquiring an additional 37,338 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.71% of the company’s stock.

Oragenics Company Profile

Oragenics, Inc, a development-stage company, engages in the research and development of antibiotics for infectious diseases in the United States. The company engages in the development and commercialization of NT-CoV2-1, an intranasal vaccine candidate that provides immunity from the novel severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus.

