StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on SemiLEDs (NASDAQ:LEDS)

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of SemiLEDs (NASDAQ:LEDS – Get Free Report) in a report released on Monday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

SemiLEDs stock opened at $1.52 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.43. The stock has a market cap of $7.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.71 and a beta of 1.07. SemiLEDs has a 12-month low of $1.01 and a 12-month high of $3.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65.

SemiLEDs (NASDAQ:LEDS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 12th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.65 million during the quarter. SemiLEDs had a negative net margin of 46.78% and a negative return on equity of 166.93%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in SemiLEDs in the first quarter valued at about $59,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in SemiLEDs in the second quarter valued at about $59,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SemiLEDs in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Institutional investors own 76.29% of the company’s stock.

SemiLEDs Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells light emitting diode (LED) chips, LED components, and LED modules and systems in the United States, Taiwan, the Netherlands, Germany, Japan, and internationally. The company also sells enhanced vertical, LED product series in blue, white, green, and UV; LED chips to packagers or distributors; and lighting products primarily to original design manufacturers of lighting products and the end-users of lighting devices, as well as packs and sells its LED chips.

