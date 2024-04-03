StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on SunLink Health Systems (NYSE:SSY)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of SunLink Health Systems (NYSE:SSY – Free Report) in a report published on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

SSY stock opened at $0.74 on Friday. SunLink Health Systems has a one year low of $0.54 and a one year high of $1.16. The stock has a market cap of $5.21 million, a PE ratio of -0.79 and a beta of 1.36. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.83.

SunLink Health Systems (NYSE:SSY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter. SunLink Health Systems had a negative return on equity of 18.36% and a negative net margin of 16.69%. The company had revenue of $8.51 million during the quarter.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in SunLink Health Systems stock. Wittenberg Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in SunLink Health Systems, Inc. ( NYSE:SSY Free Report ) by 45.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 57,116 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,938 shares during the period. Wittenberg Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.81% of SunLink Health Systems worth $46,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 23.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SunLink Health Systems, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides healthcare products and services in the southeastern United States. It operates in two segments, Healthcare Services and Pharmacy. The Healthcare Services segment owns and operates a 49-licensed-bed acute care hospital, which includes a 26-bed geriatric psychiatry unit; two clinics; and a 66-bed extended care and rehabilitation centre.

