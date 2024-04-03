StockNews.com Lowers Insperity (NYSE:NSP) to Hold

StockNews.com cut shares of Insperity (NYSE:NSP – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Monday.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of Insperity from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, Insperity has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $115.00.

Get Insperity alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on NSP

Insperity Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NSP opened at $107.05 on Monday. Insperity has a 52 week low of $90.80 and a 52 week high of $131.09. The firm has a market cap of $3.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $103.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $106.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.95, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11.

Insperity (NYSE:NSP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.57 billion. Insperity had a net margin of 2.64% and a return on equity of 153.34%. On average, analysts forecast that Insperity will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Insperity Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 7th were issued a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 6th. Insperity’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.12%.

Institutional Trading of Insperity

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its stake in Insperity by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 4,002 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $391,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in Insperity by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 9,460 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $966,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its position in Insperity by 29.2% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 522 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in Insperity by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 48,226 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,814,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in Insperity by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 5,413 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $544,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.44% of the company’s stock.

Insperity Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Insperity, Inc engages in the provision of human resources (HR) and business solutions to improve business performance for small and medium-sized businesses primarily in the United States. It offers its HR services through its workforce optimization and workforce synchronization solutions that include a range of human resources functions, such as payroll and employment administration, employee benefits, workers' compensation, government compliance, performance management, and training and development services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Insperity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Insperity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.