StockNews.com Lowers Tutor Perini (NYSE:TPC) to Hold

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Tutor Perini (NYSE:TPC – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Saturday.
NYSE TPC opened at $14.70 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.66. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $10.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.09. Tutor Perini has a 1 year low of $4.90 and a 1 year high of $14.88. The company has a market cap of $764.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.47 and a beta of 1.62.
Tutor Perini (NYSE:TPC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The construction company reported ($0.91) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.98). Tutor Perini had a negative net margin of 4.41% and a negative return on equity of 12.73%. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $951.50 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Tutor Perini will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current year.
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TPC. Highlander Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tutor Perini by 85.7% during the 4th quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC now owns 6,500 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of Tutor Perini by 606.2% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,436 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 6,383 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tutor Perini by 17.5% during the 2nd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 12,100 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tutor Perini during the 3rd quarter worth about $91,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Tutor Perini during the 2nd quarter worth about $94,000. 65.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Tutor Perini Corporation, a construction company, provides diversified general contracting, construction management, and design-build services to private customers and public agencies in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Civil, Building, and Specialty Contractors.
