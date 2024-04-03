StockNews.com Lowers Tutor Perini (NYSE:TPC) to Hold

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Tutor Perini (NYSE:TPC – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Saturday.

NYSE TPC opened at $14.70 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.66. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $10.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.09. Tutor Perini has a 1 year low of $4.90 and a 1 year high of $14.88. The company has a market cap of $764.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.47 and a beta of 1.62.

Tutor Perini (NYSE:TPC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The construction company reported ($0.91) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.98). Tutor Perini had a negative net margin of 4.41% and a negative return on equity of 12.73%. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $951.50 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Tutor Perini will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Tutor Perini news, President Gary G. Smalley sold 27,958 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.86, for a total transaction of $359,539.88. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 112,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,443,470.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, President Gary G. Smalley sold 15,940 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.28, for a total transaction of $211,683.20. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 68,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $907,634.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, President Gary G. Smalley sold 27,958 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.86, for a total transaction of $359,539.88. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 112,245 shares in the company, valued at $1,443,470.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 64,201 shares of company stock valued at $822,980. Company insiders own 20.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TPC. Highlander Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tutor Perini by 85.7% during the 4th quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC now owns 6,500 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of Tutor Perini by 606.2% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,436 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 6,383 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tutor Perini by 17.5% during the 2nd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 12,100 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tutor Perini during the 3rd quarter worth about $91,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Tutor Perini during the 2nd quarter worth about $94,000. 65.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tutor Perini Corporation, a construction company, provides diversified general contracting, construction management, and design-build services to private customers and public agencies in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Civil, Building, and Specialty Contractors.

